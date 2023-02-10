John Kokken and Pooja Ramachandran are a popular couple in the entertainment industry. They tied the wedding knot on 15th April 2019. Now, their photos from the baby shower function are making a huge buzz on the Internet. In the photos, the duo can be seen all decked up in traditional attire. The now-viral pictures feature a yellow decorative backdrop with marigold flowers. The event was a private affair and only close family and friends were in attendance.

While sharing the pictures online, the actor wrote in the caption, “Twinkle twinkle little star. Can’t wait to see how cute you are. Any guesses? Boy or Girl”.

Meanwhile, the actress captioned her pictures, “Nothing is more exciting than making a human with my favourite human in the whole wide world. Celebrating womanhood, love, friendship, and the new phase we will embark upon”.

Moments after the couple posted the pictures online, several social media users flocked to the comment section to shower the couple with love and blessings. One social media user wrote, “Healthy baby is all I wish and pray for you both”. Another user commented, “Both look stunning and congratulations”. “Mr Kokken U have done a great job in Thunivu” added another. One user also wrote, “My guess baby girl. Thank me after birth”.

On the work front, John Kokken is known for films, including K.G.F. Chapter 1, K.G.F. Chapter 2, Baahubali: The Beginning, and 1:Nenokkadine. He has also appeared in films such as James, Maharshi, Tiyaan, Lakshmana, Brahma, Yevadu, Chuttalabbayi, and more. The actor was last seen in the film Thunivu. Now, the actor is all set to feature in upcoming films including The Village, Captain Miller, and Ready Chapter 2.

Pooja Ramachandran is known for films like Kanchana 2, D Company, 22, and My Name is Shruthi. The actress will be soon seen in the upcoming film My Name is Shruthi.

