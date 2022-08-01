Pooja Sawant Makes Our Day With A Beautiful Picture From London

Pooja Sawant likes to keep her Instafam updated with details from her personal life. Apart from being a talented actress, she often leaves her fans mesmerised with her gorgeous looks and flawless beauty. Making our day brighter, she has dropped a pretty picture on Instagram all the way from London. In the image, she could be seen posing in a mustard and white outfit. She looked straight into the camera smiling her heart out. Although it was her caption that will surely motivate you. She mentioned, “You feel unsettled because you know you are meant for more.”

Dancer Choreographer Phulawa commented on the post saying, “Ye aata! More is here in India.” To this, Pooja replied saying, “True that.. Aalech bagh,” meaning “True that, coming right away.”

Pooja Sawant seems to be in the United Kingdom for some time now and her stunning pictures from there have our hearts. Pooja dropped a snap from Windsor, Berkshire in which she is looking away from the camera. The actress layered her black top with a multi-coloured jacket teamed with black pants. Pooja wrote, “Am I the only one who is dreaming about my motherland 24/7?”



Pooja Sawant’s Instagram feed is flooded with dreamy pictures of the diva. She has a fantastic fashion sense and styling comes naturally to her. Once, she sent the internet into a meltdown with a gorgeous picture in a red ethnic outfit.



Pooja Sawant and Siddharth Chandekar will be next seen in the film Congratulations. While sharing the update of the film on Instagram, Pooja dropped a couple of pictures. In the first one, she posed with Siddharth while the director Lokesh Vijay Gupte joined the duo for the second snap. She stated, “Stepping together into a new adventure. Congratulations to us.”



Pooja Sawant is an animal lover and there’s enough evidence of the same on her social media account. So, if you share the same affection for animals, this post by the actress will melt your heart. She posted a picture holding with a black dog seated close to her. She captioned it, “I Couldn’t resist clicking a picture with this handsome furry friend.”



Pooja Sawant is known for appearing in films like Dagdi Chawl, Poshter Boyz, Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota, Nilkanth Master among others. She is currently shooting for Congratulations.

