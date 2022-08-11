Pooja Sawant Shares a Stunning Video Ahead of Daagdi Chaawl 2 Release

Marathi star Pooja Sawant is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Daagdi Chaawl 2. The actress shared a stunning Instagram video of herself as part of her film’s promotion. In the video, Pooja can be seen wearing a maroon saree with golden detailing. She has paired her regal saree with a matching backless blouse. She has kept her hair open and opted for a nude makeup look.

Pooja accentuated her look with a statement necklace set which added extra glam to her outfit. In her post, Pooja can be seen posing in front of the camera. Pooja is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks. In her latest Instagram post, Pooja has exuded tremendous poise and panache.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sawant (@iampoojasawant)



Pooja Sawant’s post has been flooded with comments from die-hard fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the beautiful actress. One fan wrote “Beautiful.” While another fan wrote, “Stunning and Adorable.”

Talking about Daagdi Chaawl 2, the film is the sequel to the 2015 movie Dagdi Chawl. The Marathi action thriller is directed by Chandrakant Kanse and bankrolled by Amol D Kale and Suresh B. Sawant under the banner of Manglmurti Films and Sai Pooja Films. The movie also stars Ankush Chaudhari and Makrand Deshpande in pivotal roles. Dagdi Chawl 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on August 18.

Pooja Sawant has come a long way in her career since making her debut. She has grown as an actor and cultivated a loyal fan base. Pooja started her acting career in 2010 with Sachit Patil’s movie Kshanbhanbhar Vishranti. She went on to work on many projects like Satrangi Re, Poshter Boyz, Cheater, Love Express, Bus Stop, Junglee, Bonus, Bali, and many more.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here