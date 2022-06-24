Pooja Sawant's 'New Adventure' Involves Shooting For My Dad’s Wedding in London

Marathi actress Pooja Sawant is currently busy shooting for her next film in London. The actress is shooting with Ajinkya R Deo and Rajeshwari Sachdev for an upcoming drama film titled My Dad’s Wedding. Recently, Pooja shared a picture expressing the excitement of this new project and fans are all hearts toward the beautiful actress.

In the photo posted by Pooja on her Instagram, she can be seen posing candidly for the camera. On the streets of London to beat the cold, the actress wore a black high-neck top with a beige long coat. To beat the strong sun rays, she opted for square sunglasses.

Pooja kept her makeup minimal and hair open. In the background, we can witness the United Kingdom’s flag which makes it evident that the photo is captured in the foreign land. Calling her new project ‘adventure’, she captioned the photo, “One step towards the new adventure”.

Not just that, earlier, actor Ajinkya also shared a picture of himself with his team from the shoot location. In the photos, Ajinkya can be seen posing with her co-stars Rajeshwari and Pooja. All can be seen smiling for the camera as they kickstart the shoot of their new film.

Talking about My Dad’s Wedding, the film, which was announced in April by filmmaker Subhash Ghai on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, is being jointly bankrolled by Rahul Puri, Swati Khopkar, Suresh Govindrai Pai under the banners Ameya Vinod Khopkar Entertainment, Mukta Art Limited and Mhalsa Entertainment. The film is directed by Lokesh Vijay Gupte. The veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai will be presenting the film.

Meanwhile, Pooja is also gearing up for her upcoming film, Daagdi Chaawl 2. The film is a sequel to the 2015 superhit film, Daagdi Chaawl that starred Ankush Chaudhari, Pooja Sawant and Makarand Deshpande in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18.

