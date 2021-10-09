Pooja Sawant's Sister Ruchira is Her Doppelganger, Fans Are Amazed

Fans are often curious about the family members of their favourite stars. The love that fans have for their favourite star is often seen spilling over to their families as well. And therefore, here, we introduce you to popular Marathi actor Pooja Sawant and her sister Ruchira Sawant, who is almost the former’s doppelganger.

Pooja Sawant has acted in Marathi as well as Bollywood films. She has essayed a vast range of characters in her career spanning over 11 years.

Pooja is active on social media and keeps sharing photos of her friends and family. She has a sister Ruchira, who is also very active on social media. Recently, she shared a family photo that includes her sister Pooja. Here is the picture:

Time and again, Pooja has said that she is very close to her sister and the two have an unbreakable bond. But what seems to amaze fans the most is that Ruchira looks exactly like Pooja. Fans are commenting on Pooja’s Instagram calling Ruchira a “carbon copy" of Pooja. Some are even wondering when Ruchira would make her acting debut. But she seemingly has no such plans as of now.

Other members of Pooja’s family also have an acting background. Her father Vilas Sawant is a theatre actor and so was her grandfather. Before she became an actor, Pooja had won the honour of ‘Mata Shravan Queen 2008’. Actor Sachit Patil, who was present in this competition as a judge, gave her a break in the movie ‘Kshanabhar Vishranti’. And there’s been no looking back for Pooja ever since. She has acted in films like Lapachapi, Dagdi Chaal, Zakas, Poster Boyz, and Nilkanth Master. She has worked with actor Vidyut Jamwal in the movie Junglee.

