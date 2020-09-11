Poonam Pandey and Fiance Sam Bombay Get Married Quietly, Announce Wedding on Instagram

Actress-model Poonam Pandey and boyfriend Sam Bombay took to Instagram to share the news that they are finally hitched. The two posted pictures on the photo-sharing application, dressed as bride and groom.

Wearing a black-pink floral lehenga, Poonam can be seen sitting in one of the pictures while Sam is standing behind her. Sam can be seen wearing a black sherwani. Twinning with the bride, the groom is also wearing floral print. Sharing this picture, the newly married actress wrote, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you."

While Poonam shared the picture on Thursday, Sam Bombay shared a different picture of the two in their wedding dress on Friday. He captioned the picture as, "The beginning of forever."

Poonam shared another picture of the couple on Friday, where it looks like Sam is whispering something in her ear while Poonam can be seen smiling behind the veil. The actress shared this picture with a heart emoji.

Sam had yesterday shared a picture where the model can be seen wearing henna on her hands, while Sam is holding her from behind. The caption of this picture reads, "Mr and Mrs Bombay."

Reacting to their wedding pictures, several fans congratulated the newlyweds. Poonam's post about the wedding has garnered more than 1.5 lakh likes on Instagram. The two had announced their engagement in July 2020.

Poonam is known for creating controversies with her bold statements. She made her biggest controversial statement in 2011 when she pledged to strip off if Team India brings home the Cricket World Cup. India won the world cup that year, but Poonam said she has to take her word back as the BCCI did not grant her the permission to strip naked.