Poonam Pandey Confirms Reconciliation with Husband Sam Bombay, Says 'We're Back Together'

Actress Poonam Pandey, who had recently filed a domestic violence charge against husband Sam Bombay, has confirmed that the couple is back together. The photographer was arrested in Goa last week for assaulting Poonam, and had left fans confused when he posted a picture with her on Saturday.

Talking to Times of India, the couple confirmed, that they are indeed, back together. "We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out," Poonam said. Sam added that everything has been sorted out between the two, saying, "Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say."

"We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?" the actress added.

The actress also said that they have mediated with their respective families. The couple will reportedly return to Mumbai soon. The actress further said that she is feeling happy.

She was also asked about the rumours circulating that she is a part of Bigg Boss 14. "No way. I am not going to Bigg Boss 14. I am too small for the Bigg Boss show," she said.