1-MIN READ

Poonam Pandey Debunks Arrest Rumours: I'm Home, Had Movie Marathon Last Night

A file photo of Poonam Pandey.

A file photo of Poonam Pandey.

According to earlier reports, Poonam and her friend Sam Ahamad Bombay were booked by the Marine Drive police for roaming aimlessly and violating lockdown rules.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 2:36 PM IST
Model Poonam Pandey has debunked all rumours about being booked for lockdown violation. Rather, she claims that she has been on a movie marathon at home, and is perfectly fine.

According to reports, Poonam was booked for lockdown violation by the Marine Drive police in the city. She was alleged for speeding around town in a flashy new luxury car on Sunday around 8.05 pm, with a friend. The car was also seized.

Poonam took to her Instagram to declare that she was never arrested.

In the clip, she is heard saying: "Hey guys! I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back to back. It was fun I've been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing this in the news as well so please don't write about me. I am home and I'm perfectly fine."








View this post on Instagram


Guys I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night.


A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on


Poonam captioned the video: "Guys I heard I got arrested, while I was having a movie marathon last night."

Reports added that a case had been registered against Poonam and her friend at Marine Drive police station under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act.

