Poonam Pandey Exposes a Little Too Much in Sexy Fuchsia Pink Bra Top; Netizens Call Her 'Jennifer Lopez'

Poonam Pandey has made a habit of flaunting her enviable body and she was at it again on Friday. Poonam, who has been working hard in the gym to maintain her toned physique, had her bust on full display as she was recently pictured stepping out in Mumbai.

The social media sensation looked sexy as she exposed her breasts in a tiny fuchsia pink bra top which she teamed with a blue long jacket and track pants. She kept her hair tied in a high bun and was also seen wearing a pair of stylish shades. She completed her look with a pair of golden hoops.

While a section of the internet trolled her for her “inappropriate" dressing, others thought that she was resembling Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez. One user wrote, “I thought it was Jennifer Lopez." Another one replied, “Me too." Some compared Poonam with Malaika Arora, who is also known for wearing daring outfits.

Poonam Pandey frequently makes sizzling appearances in public. She recently put her envious body on full display while posing for the paps in a white front knot crop top and black hot pants.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, known as a controversial queen, Poonam Pandey was recently in the headlines after her husband Sam Bombay allegedly physically assaulted her. During an interview with Telly Talk, Poonam opened up about her separation from Sam and revealed that she’s seeking therapy and still healing. She also added that after going through a traumatic experience of marriage, she doesn’t see herself dating for the next fives years.

