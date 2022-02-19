CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IndvsWI#Movies#ShibaniDandekar#AssemblyElections#Budget2022
Home » News » Movies » Poonam Pandey Exposes a Little Too Much in Sexy Fuchsia Pink Bra Top; Netizens Call Her 'Jennifer Lopez'
1-MIN READ

Poonam Pandey Exposes a Little Too Much in Sexy Fuchsia Pink Bra Top; Netizens Call Her 'Jennifer Lopez'

Poonam Pandey gets clicked in a stylish outfit in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Poonam Pandey gets clicked in a stylish outfit in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Poonam Pandey is known to flash the flesh, but she took things to a whole new level as she stepped out in the city wearing a bold Fuschia pink bra top.

Entertainment Bureau

Poonam Pandey has made a habit of flaunting her enviable body and she was at it again on Friday. Poonam, who has been working hard in the gym to maintain her toned physique, had her bust on full display as she was recently pictured stepping out in Mumbai.

The social media sensation looked sexy as she exposed her breasts in a tiny fuchsia pink bra top which she teamed with a blue long jacket and track pants. She kept her hair tied in a high bun and was also seen wearing a pair of stylish shades. She completed her look with a pair of golden hoops.

While a section of the internet trolled her for her “inappropriate" dressing, others thought that she was resembling Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez. One user wrote, “I thought it was Jennifer Lopez." Another one replied, “Me too." Some compared Poonam with Malaika Arora, who is also known for wearing daring outfits.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Poonam Pandey frequently makes sizzling appearances in public. She recently put her envious body on full display while posing for the paps in a white front knot crop top and black hot pants.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, known as a controversial queen, Poonam Pandey was recently in the headlines after her husband Sam Bombay allegedly physically assaulted her. During an interview with Telly Talk, Poonam opened up about her separation from Sam and revealed that she’s seeking therapy and still healing. She also added that after going through a traumatic experience of marriage, she doesn’t see herself dating for the next fives years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:February 19, 2022, 09:11 IST