Poonam Pandey Faces Charge Sheet For Viral 2020 Nude Photo Shoot In Goa: Report

Poonam Pandey has reportedly landed in another controversy. A charge sheet has been filed by Goa’s Canacona Police against the former Lock Upp contestant and her husband Sam Bombay. The charge sheet was filed for ‘committing an obscene act in 2020’, multiple reports suggest.

According to an India Today report, the charge sheet mentions that she ‘indulged in nude photoshoot’ at Goa’s Chapoli Dam. The incident led to several complaints against her. When the video hit social media and went viral, it angered social media users further. Following this, the police registered a case against the now-former couple for ‘obscene act in public, vulgar videography and dancing and singing in an open public space.’

Times of India reported that the offence has been registered based on the complaint lodged by an assistant engineer, subdivision II, works division XI, water resources department.

For the uninitiated, Poonam tied the knot with Sam Bombay in September 2020. However, their marriage ended soon after. The couple had an ugly breakup with Poonam accusing Sam of domestic violence, molestation, and assault. Poonam filed a complaint during their honeymoon, resulting in Sam’s arrest in Goa, just a few days after their wedding. Later, he was released on bail.

Poonam had previously claimed that she lost her sense of smell due to domestic abuse. Talking to ETimes, Poonam Pandey revealed, “I can’t smell things, I ask people around me about the smell. That’s how I smell things. When the domestic violence happened with me, I lost the sense of smell completely. With brain haemorrhage, it is connected…But honestly, I am mentally and physically much stronger right now.”

Poonam was in Kangana Ranaut’s hit reality show Lock Upp. She ended up among the top 8 contestants on the show. However, it was Munawar Faruqui who ended up winning the show. Poonam had revealed that she was rooting for Munawar to win.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.