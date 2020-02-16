Poonam Pandey Files Complaint Against Raj Kundra in HC, Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Recalls His Journey

Actress and model Poonam Pandey has taken Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and his associates to court for allegedly stealing her videos after she terminated her contract with Kundra's company.

Meanwhile, A picture of leading Bollywood ladies Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde in high-slit gowns is going viral on social media. The three actresses attended the 65th Filmfare Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 15 2020 in Guwahati, Assam.

Also, After spending almost five months in the Bigg Boss 13 house, actor Sidharth Shukla has been declared winner of the show. He defeated co-contestant and model Asim Riaz. During a media interaction after being announced the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth said that some of his best moments were with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth wooed the audience a lot -- whether it was his violent fights with Asim or his romantic connection with Shehnaaz Gill or "aisi ladki" spat with Rashami Desai. Speaking about the win Sidharth said that the best moment for him during the entire journey was the one that night as he had won the trophy and the title of Bigg Boss 13.

Taapsee Pannu was called 'Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana' by a Bollywood film producer and her response to the tag has won over fans on social media.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor was snapped at an airport as she walked besides former WWE champion Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali. In the moment, while Kareena walked with her head bowed down, Khali could not help but seemingly notice the actress.

A picture of three Bollywood leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde posing after an awards ceremony in similar but gorgeous high-slit gowns, is winning the internet.

