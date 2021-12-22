Poonam Pandey Flashes Nipples in Sexy Bodysuit As She Goes Braless for Airport Look, Gets Trolled

It seems model and actress Poonam Pandey’s latest airport look was inspired by Marvel superhero Black Widow. The 30-year-old actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday. Poonam arrived there with a black bodysuit which would remind many Marvel fans of Scarlett Johansson’s costume as Black Widow.

Poonam was seen wearing the skin-hugging bodysuit along with black boots and a pair of black sunglasses. It seemed she ditched her bra under the bodysuit which got her unwarranted hate online. She was also seen carrying her handbag and smartphone in one hand as she struck a pose for the paparazzi at the airport. Poonam kept her hair open for her latest public appearance.

According to her latest Instagram Stories, Poonam flew to Dubai on Tuesday and will be celebrating her Christmas weekend at the megacity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Poonam’s love for black is quite prominent from her posts shared on Instagram. The model and seductress shared a selfie earlier this month where she was seen dressed in black underwear and a black crop top. The actress obscured her face with her smartphone as she posed in the all-black skimpy clothing and showed off her washboard abs.

Poonam, who also has a pet pit bull dog, often shares adorable videos with the canine. An Instagram Reel shared by Poonam last month showed her in a black sweatshirt as she was lying next to her pet. The model was seen conversing with the pit bull in the video as they both took some time to relax. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Poonam complimented the pet and wrote in the caption, “The sweetest Pitbull on the planet.”

Another Instagram post shared last month showed how Poonam and her pitbull share a common love for food. In the picture, both Poonam and the pet dog can be spotted eyeing the food with much hunger.

Have you checked Poonam’s latest airport look yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.