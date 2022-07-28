Poonam Pandey in Shock Over Ranveer Singh Nude Photos Case: 'Don't Think He's Committing Crime'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s bold nude photo shoot took a shocking turn in recent days with two cases filed against the actor. While the country debates about the pictures, Poonam Pandey weighed in on the case and defended Ranveer Singh. The Lock Upp alum appeared shocked when she learned about the cases registered against Ranveer and said that he did not commit a crime.

“Case hua hai? Sh*t,” Poonam said, speaking to a section of media recently. “That’s unfortunate because I don’t think he’s committing any crime. It is unfortunate, right? If a person wants to do a photo shoot, what’s the harm in that?” she added.

“I personally don’t think people are trolling him, jitne comments main pad rahi hoon. In fact, mujhe aisa lagta hai that he beat me in my game as well. I think it is a fabulous picture if you look at it in a creative manner because we all are artists so let’s respect that instead of just poking (him),” she added.

Poonam emphasised the need to evolve as an audience. “I think we should evolve a little bit. I am not saying we have to be naked to evolve ourselves. But take it in the sense of entertainment and not blow it up big,” she said.

Earlier this week, an application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women” through his nude photographs on social media, an official said, PTI reported.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said. The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. “We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring,” the official said, as reported by PTI.

