Poonam Pandey on People Calling Her 'Besharam': People Watch My Videos in the Night, Troll Me in the Morning

Lock Upp is surely fulfilling the promise of providing the viewers with full-on entertainment. Poonam Pandey, who is currently inside Kangana Ranaut’s jail with 12 other housemates, has been entertaining audiences by sharing different pages of her life. And meanwhile, she has also been sharing some of her deepest darkest secrets. In the recent episode, the adult film actor told her jail mates, Anjali Arora and Tehseen Poonawalla about her plans of settling abroad, in the US. As their conversation continued, Anjali spoke about the struggles she faced in her career and how she was taunted by her relatives for being a social media influencer. Following this, Poonam also recalled the remarks she faced for making a career in adult films.

The actor stated that if people tell her just because she shows off her body and sheds clothes, she is shameless, she would never agree. “I feel people who shame others and make others feel bad are shameless,” Poonam said.

Tehseen also pitched in and opined that people who download and watch Poonam's videos and then bad-mouth about her, are bad. The actor shared that her videos get 60 million impressions, 200 million a month. She stated that these statistics don’t come just like that. “Who are these hidden followers?” she added. “These people watch my videos in the night and in the morning when they wake up, they start trolling and commenting against me. I want to know who is besharam (shameless), they or me,” Poonam said.

The actor opined that samaaj (society) is nothing but a bunch of 5 women who sit in your lane and gossip about other girls. Poonam said that such women are always worried about her, the kind of clothes she wears, her marriage, and will she be able to become a mother or not. “I want to tell them that it is my responsibility and I know how to handle my life, they have no right to tell me what to do,” Poonam said.

Lock Upp airs on MX Player and ALTBalaji.

