Poonam Pandey on Wedding With Sam Bombay: 'Had to be Private Due to Covid-19'

Model Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with Sam Bombay, her fiance after being together for three years. The couple had a private celebration attended by only their close friends and family.
Talking to Times of India, Poonam said, "Amidst the ongoing pandemic and given the sad reports that we read on a daily basis, we decided to spread some joy. The wedding was a private ceremony at our home in Bandra, attended by family and select close friends who danced with us and blessed us.”
Talking about why the duo chose a private affair, she said, “It wasn’t. Sam and I are the most notorious couple! The wedding had to be private considering the COVID-19 situation.”
View this post on Instagram
She said that they met on a photoshoot three years ago and have been together since. They have been living together for the last two years. She also said that they have a lot in common.
View this post on Instagram
Talking about vacation plans for their honeymoon, Poonam said, “We are enjoying the honeymoon in our house as of now. But later, we plan to go to LA.”