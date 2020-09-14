Poonam Pandey on Wedding With Sam Bombay: 'Had to be Private Due to Covid-19'

Model Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with Sam Bombay, her fiance after being together for three years. The couple had a private celebration attended by only their close friends and family.

Talking to Times of India, Poonam said, "Amidst the ongoing pandemic and given the sad reports that we read on a daily basis, we decided to spread some joy. The wedding was a private ceremony at our home in Bandra, attended by family and select close friends who danced with us and blessed us.”

Talking about why the duo chose a private affair, she said, “It wasn’t. Sam and I are the most notorious couple! The wedding had to be private considering the COVID-19 situation.”

View this post on Instagram Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you. A post shared by Poonam Pandey Bombay (@ipoonampandey) on Sep 10, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

She said that they met on a photoshoot three years ago and have been together since. They have been living together for the last two years. She also said that they have a lot in common.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Poonam Pandey Bombay (@ipoonampandey) on Sep 10, 2020 at 9:58pm PDT

Talking about vacation plans for their honeymoon, Poonam said, “We are enjoying the honeymoon in our house as of now. But later, we plan to go to LA.”