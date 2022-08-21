Poonam Pandey Opts For Sexy Backless Top, Short Skirt For Solo Pani Puri Date; Watch

Poonam Pandey was enjoying pani puri on her cheat day but ensured she doesn’t eat too much of it either. The Lock Upp alum was seen out and about in Mumbai by herself over the weekend. She was dressed in a white backless top with a colourful short skirt. She completed her look with a pair of transparent framed sunglasses. Poonam was seen eating pani puri from a stall in the city.

A video of her was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. In the video, a cameraman was heard asking why she had only two pani puris. “This is enough for a cheat day. I will have to work out harder tomorrow,” she said before biting into the piece.

Poonam Pandey made headlines frequently this year. She was a participant in Kangana Ranaut’s hit reality show Lock Upp. She ended up among the top 8 contestants on the show. However, it was Munawar Faruqui who ended up winning the show. Poonam had revealed that she was rooting for Munawar to win.

She was also made the news after a charge sheet was filed by Goa’s Canacona Police against her and her husband Sam Bombay. The charge sheet was filed for ‘committing an obscene act in 2020’, multiple reports suggested.

According to an India Today report, the charge sheet mentioned that she ‘indulged in nude photoshoot’ at Goa’s Chapoli Dam. The incident led to several complaints against her. When the video hit social media and went viral, it angered social media users further. Following this, the police registered a case against the now-former couple for ‘obscene act in public, vulgar videography and dancing and singing in an open public space.’ The offence has been registered based on the complaint lodged by an assistant engineer, subdivision II, works division XI, water resources department.

