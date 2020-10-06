Poonam Pandey Posts Loving Video With Husband Sam Bombay Days After Accusing Him of Assault

After a brief dispute and a police case, looks like things are back on track for model Poonam Pandey and husband Sam Bombay. Poonam has shared a candid video with her husband on social media. The love-filled video has been captioned as "Mr & Mrs Bombay".

In the video, we see that the diva is wearing an orange top while her husband is wearing a blue coloured t-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. The video which oozes of love has the couple ask each other, ‘do you want to say something?’ During the course of the video, Sam is also heard commenting upon the size of Poonam’s head. In less than 24 hours of being shared, the video has already crossed seven lakh views.

For the unversed, this video comes after Poonam had accused Sam of domestic violence in Goa. The police had also put him behind bars because of the same. He had apparently got bail the very next day. Poonam had also revealed that Sam had once beaten her so much that she had to go to the hospital for her treatment. However, after this video, it looks like all is well between the couple and they are much in love, all over again.

Poonam and Sam got married on September 11 this year. In a recent interview, the actress had confirmed her reconciliation with her main man. She mentioned how every marriage has ups and downs. The diva went on to say that things were blown out of proportion and the two of them are trying to work on the differences between them.