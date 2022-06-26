Poonam Pandey Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With Her Dangerously Short Crop Top; Watch Video

Trust Poonam Pandey to pull off the boldest outfit with utmost ease. On Saturday, Poonam was seen out and about in Mumbai wearing a risque crop top. The Lock Upp alum ditched a bra underneath, making the short crop top a risker outfit to wear.

Poonam picked out a sleeveless white crop top which she teamed up with a pair of cargo pants. The paparazzi spotted the actress and approached her to take a few pictures with her. She not only posed for pictures for the paparazzi but also agreed to a couple of selfies with fans. Poonam also blushed when a paparazzo called her ‘cute.’

Last month, Poonam made the headlines after a charge sheet was filed by Goa’s Canacona Police against her and her husband Sam Bombay. The charge sheet was filed for ‘committing an obscene act in 2020’, multiple reports suggested.

According to an India Today report, the charge sheet mentioned that she ‘indulged in nude photoshoot’ at Goa’s Chapoli Dam. The incident led to several complaints against her. When the video hit social media and went viral, it angered social media users further. Following this, the police registered a case against the now-former couple for ‘obscene act in public, vulgar videography and dancing and singing in an open public space.’ The offence has been registered based on the complaint lodged by an assistant engineer, subdivision II, works division XI, water resources department.

Poonam Pandey also made headlines frequently when she was a participant in Kangana Ranaut’s hit reality show Lock Upp. She ended up among the top 8 contestants on the show. However, it was Munawar Faruqui who ended up winning the show. Poonam had revealed that she was rooting for Munawar to win.

