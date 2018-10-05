Poonam Pandey Romances Shakti Kapoor in The Journey Of Karma

The trailer of The Journey Of Karma featuring Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey has been released. It has garnered more than three million views on YouTube so far. The film presents Pandey as Karma who is struggling with her financial situation when she meets on old but rich man, played by Shakti Kapoor.Talking about the film, Pandey said, "I had a great experience shooting with Shakti Kapoor sir. He used to call me Lolita on set. I simply loved filming love making scenes with Shakti sir.”“The trailer's response is fab too. Trust me this one was completely unexpected, the numbers are already millions and I am excited about it," Poonam added.The Journey Of Karma is helmed by Shivender Dahiya and is produced by Jagbir Dahiya. The movie releases on October 26, 2018.