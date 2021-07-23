Poonam Pandey Says Professional Collaboration With 'Fraud' Raj Kundra Was 'Biggest Mistake'

Actress-model Poonam Pandey, who had filed a police complaint against Raj Kundra in 2019 for alleged fraud and theft, has once again hit out at the businessman for exploiting her. Kundra (45), husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Poonam has alleged that Kundra had approached her for the HotShots app, the OTT app at the centre of the illegal activity.

Poonam had signed a deal with Kundra and his company Armsprime Media, which handled The Poonam Pandey App. She had claimed in her complaint that the businessman and his associates were minting money from her content months after their contract ended.

“When I signed an MOU with them, which lasted for a month, it became clear that they were cheating and were extremely unprofessional. I terminated my contract with immediate effect. Getting into a professional collaboration with these people was the biggest mistake I made in my life. They are frauds. My life became an open book. I went through another level of trauma. I cursed myself for sharing my passwords and credentials with their team," Poonam told ETimes.

“When we reached out to Raj’s team, we were told that we won’t be paid until I signed a contract with them and started working with them again. I flatly refused. In fact, I wanted to terminate any and all association with Armsprime. I wanted the app they had created in my name, taken off the internet. Shortly after, I was approached by Raj Kundra personally to be a part of another app — by the name of ‘HotShots’. It was 100 per cent pure blackmail. It was like — Do this or suffer the consequences. On my refusal, my private mobile numbers were leaked on the internet on the aforementioned app," she alleged.

