Poonam Pandey Sets Temperatures Soaring in Cleavage-Baring Orange Crop Top, Leather Pants

Actor-model Poonam Pandey never fails to steal the limelight on social media with her sensual pictures in stylish dresses. Known for raising the temperatures with her bold and sultry pictures on Instagram, the controversial star has become the centre of attraction on the internet.

Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani has shared pictures of Poonam Pandey in a cleavage-baring orange crop top and black leather pants. The photographs have been uploaded on many other Instagram handles as well.

Recently, Poonam was spotted outside a coffee shop in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a bold orange top and black leather pants as she was clicked by the paparazzi. Poonam also flaunted her curves in a racy and sizzling outfit as she posed on the streets with her hair open. In one of the pictures, she posed with her tongue out.

Poonam Pandey looked sensational in the orange satin crop top and black leather pants. She kept it stylish in the vibrant combo and accessorised her look with black sunglasses and a shiny bag.

According to reports, she also interacted with paparazzi outside the coffee shop in Mumbai. She talked about her childhood and her love for Vada Paav. She said that she was a ‘naughty child’ and added that she has now improved a lot. “I used to steal Vada Paav when I was a kid,” she added.

Recently, Poonam Pandey predicted that the Indian cricket team will win the Cricket World Cup 2023. Poonam predicted while speaking at a public event in Mumbai. Poonam is known for her bold scenes in films and web series. She debuted in Bollywood with the film Nasha in 2013.

