Poonam Pandey’s Fiance Sam Bombay Shares Engagement News With Instagram Post

Actress Poonam Pandey recently surprised everyone with the news of her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Sam Bombay. Last week, Sam took to social media to share a glimpse from the same announcing their engagement to the world.

In the picture shared by Sam, both Poonam and Sam are seen flashing their engagement rings. Poonam is seen flashing a huge rock while Sam is seen sporting a shiny silver band. In the caption, he wrote, "We finally did it!"

Although Poonam, 29, hasn’t shared the big news on her Instagram yet, she took to the comments section of her fiance’s post and wrote, “best feeling (heart emoji).” Several users of the photo-video sharing platform flooded the comments of the post with congratulatory messages and well wishes blessing the couple. Sam often shares love-filled posts with Poonam on social media. On the occasion of Poonam’s birthday on March 11, he shared a romantic image where he is seen planting a kiss on his ladylove’s cheek. He captioned the post, “A kiss is greater than a rose.”

Poonam began her career as a model. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Nasha. Poonam also performed with actor Govinda in a song in his comeback film, Aa Gaya Hero.

She has also worked in Telugu and Kannada language films. She was last seen in the 2018 film The Journey of Karma. The film directed by Jagbir Dhaiya featured Shakti Kapoor as the male protagonist.