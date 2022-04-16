Poonam Pandey's Sizzling Dance in Bikini, Payal Rohatgi's Sensuous Moves Leave Karan Kundrra Stunned

Karan Kundrra has been making waves as a jailor in Lock Upp. After impressing the audience in Bigg Boss 15, the TV heartthrob is entertaining them in the digital reality show. However, Karan, who often makes women go weak in their knees with his charming smile and dapper looks, was swooned over by Payal Rohtagi and Poonam Pandey’s performances on the song ‘Babuji zara dheere chalo’ on Lock Upp.

Poonam was wearing a bikini top and Payal had draped a red chunni over her dress. Karan entered the Lock Upp house and bashed everyone as they had not shown any unity during a task. He also added on how unfair it was to him as a jailor, that he gave the inmates what they wanted but still there was no improvement. The inmates in Lock Upp were then taken to the ‘Lock Upp Rang Munch Task’ where for the first time, the audience donned a ‘white mask’. This indicated that they would not be judged this time.

While Munawar gave a wonderful introduction to the act, Payal and Poonam delivered a sizzling performance on the song ‘Babuji zara dheere chalo’. Their dance performance left Karan Kundrra stunned.

Poonam and Payal are two of the strongest contestants of Lock Upp. Recently, Payal Rohatgi made headlines after she made certain islamophobic comments against Zeeshan and went on to call him a terrorist. It all started after a piece of news information was played inside the Lock Upp regarding the demand to ban halal meat in Karnataka, which lead to a heated argument between Payal and Zeeshan.

On the other hand, Poonam Pandey left everyone shocked after she recently removed her shirt on camera, without defying the limits of the show. When Poonam got nominated for eviction, she promised her fans to surprise them by going topless on camera. Later, when she was saved from elimination due to a large number of votes, Poonam fulfilled her promise and went topless. She unbuttoned her shirt but was wearing innerwear underneath.

For the unversed, Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player 24×7. It is hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

