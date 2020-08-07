'Poopedstar': Pregnant Katy Perry Flops Down at Baby Supplies Store as Due Date Approaches

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. The pop star showed off her growing baby bump in a photo that she shared on Instagram on Thursday.

The image shows Katy flopped down on a chair in a baby supplies store, clearly out of exhaustion. She did not let go of her sense of humour, though. Referring to herself as a tired pop star, she captioned the photo, "poopedstar."

The photo shows the 35-year-old wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants, with a cap and a mask on, and green sliders, lying on the chair with her eyes closed. Take a look:

The Roar hitmaker is set to welcome a baby girl with her 43-year-old fiance Orlando. The couple started dating after meeting at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2016. A year later, they broke up but then got back together in April 2018.

On Valentine's Day 2019, the two announced their engagement and had planned to get married this year, but the Covid-19 outbreak led to the ceremony being postponed.

"I tried to do it this year, and it poo-pooed on me, so ask me again in another year!" Katy told People magazine. "Right now, we're just so focused on this (pregnancy), which is exciting. Let's hope (2021) is different than '20. Every time we try to make a plan, it switches. It's really all about going with the flow these days!"

Orlando was previously married to model Miranda Kerr with whom he shares nine-year-old son Flynn. Katy had married actor Russell Brand in a grand ceremony in India in 2010.