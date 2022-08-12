'Poor First-half': Twitter Reviews of Nithiin-starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam Out

Following the popularity of Bheeshma, actor Nithiin was unable to deliver a real blockbuster. Last year, he released films like Chek, Rang De, and Maestro, but none of them was well received by audiences. So, the actor chose to work on his next movie with a different perspective than usual. He altered his appearance and adopted a different professional concept.

Macherla Niyojakavargam has been directed by Rajasekhar Reddy and is set in a political backdrop, with Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa playing female leads. The already-released trailer received an excellent response, and there are high hopes for the movie.

Let us take a look at what celebrities and fans are saying about the movie on Twitter.

Varun Tej Konidela, congratulating the team on the movie and wishing them great success, said, “My top boy Nithiin. Wishing you and the entire team of Macherla Niyojakavargam, a super duper success!”

On Thursday, Sundeep Kishan also wished his fellow actor all the best for the release. “Wishing dearest Nithiin, and the entire team of Macherla Niyojaka Vargam. All the very best for their release tomorrow. Also, the Ranu Ranu Antune Chinnado Remix has been on loop.”

Fans also showed their appreciation and expectations of the movie. “Loved the Massy trailer & the fantastic songs of Macherla Niyojakavargam. My best wishes to Nithiin, Director Sr Sekkhar, Dop Prasad Murella garu and the entire team for tomorrow’s release!”



Some fans also shared their experience of watching the movie. One Twitter user said, “Macherla Niyojakavargam poor first half, Vennala Kishore’s comedy worked in some parts.” Another said, “Strictly Below Average 1st Half! Other than a few Vennela Kishore scenes nothing works so far. Probably one of the most routine scripts and screenplays in recent times. Need a big 2nd half!”

