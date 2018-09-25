Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan

Pic1 - Big Budget jack sparrow

Pic2 - Gareebon ka jack sparrow 😂#Firangi #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/BvusYrDBDk — 👑 SAgar 🇮🇳 (@Iamthesgr_) September 24, 2018

So much resemblance with pirates of carribean — Lovely (@lovely9821) September 25, 2018

A child can see similarity between Aamir Khan's character in #ThugsOfHindostan and Jack Sparrow. Excitement gone kaboom. Another copy or as they say 'inspired'. — ⚡ (@ThePerfectMess_) September 24, 2018

Desi jack sparrow — Rakesh Lal (@rl_nathani) September 24, 2018

Desi Pirates of the Caribbean lag raha hai — Why not? (@yogesh_m_) September 24, 2018

गरीबो का कैप्टन जेक स्पेरो — kailash mali (@sindbad_jahazi) September 24, 2018

After unveiling the first look of Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh from one of the most-anticipated films of the year, Aamir Khan on Monday treated fans with the much-awaited poster of his character Firangi from Thugs of Hindostan.In the first motion poster, Aamir is dressed in a green jacket with a hat and red-tinted sunglasses, riding a horse. He looks mischievous as he poses with a salute.Revealing the first look of his character, Firangi, in the film, Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter; ‘Aur ee hain hum, Firangi Mallah, Hamse zyada nek-dil insaan dharti par nahi milega aapko. Sachchai to hamara doosra naam hai aur bharosa hamra kaam, Daadi Kasam.’Katrina also shared Aamir’s poster on her Instagram, writing, “This Diwali, beware of this Thug @_aamirkhan as Firangi.”As soon as Aamir's look surfaced on social media, people pointed out that his character resembles with Pirates of the Caribbean’s iconic character Jack Sparrow. Some fans have even gone to an extent of calling Aamir, "Gareebo ka Jack Sparrow" (Poor man's Jack Sparrow). Another social media user, too, expressed her disappointment, saying, "a child can see similarity between Aamir and Jack's characters."We have compiled a few reactions, take a look: