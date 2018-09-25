English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan
In the first motion poster, Aamir is dressed in a green jacket with a hat and red-tinted sunglasses, riding a horse.
(Image: Youtube/Yash Raj Films)
After unveiling the first look of Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh from one of the most-anticipated films of the year, Aamir Khan on Monday treated fans with the much-awaited poster of his character Firangi from Thugs of Hindostan.
In the first motion poster, Aamir is dressed in a green jacket with a hat and red-tinted sunglasses, riding a horse. He looks mischievous as he poses with a salute.
Revealing the first look of his character, Firangi, in the film, Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter; ‘Aur ee hain hum, Firangi Mallah, Hamse zyada nek-dil insaan dharti par nahi milega aapko. Sachchai to hamara doosra naam hai aur bharosa hamra kaam, Daadi Kasam.’
Katrina also shared Aamir’s poster on her Instagram, writing, “This Diwali, beware of this Thug @_aamirkhan as Firangi.”
As soon as Aamir's look surfaced on social media, people pointed out that his character resembles with Pirates of the Caribbean’s iconic character Jack Sparrow. Some fans have even gone to an extent of calling Aamir, "Gareebo ka Jack Sparrow" (Poor man's Jack Sparrow). Another social media user, too, expressed her disappointment, saying, "a child can see similarity between Aamir and Jack's characters."
We have compiled a few reactions, take a look:
और इ हैँ हम, फिरंगी मल्लाह.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 24, 2018
हम से ज्यादा नेक इन्सान इस धरती पे कहीं नहीं मिलेगा आपको.
सच्चाई तो हमरा दूसरा नाम है, और भरोसा हमरा काम.
दादी कसम !!!https://t.co/GyIsrM2rNp#ThugsOfHindostan | @yrf | @TOHtheFilm | @SrBachchan | @fattysanashaikh | #KatrinaKaif
Gareebo ka jack sparrow #JohnnyDepp @aamir_khan #ThugsOfHindostan— Rocky (@roccky77) September 24, 2018
Pic1 - Big Budget jack sparrow— 👑 SAgar 🇮🇳 (@Iamthesgr_) September 24, 2018
Pic2 - Gareebon ka jack sparrow 😂#Firangi #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/BvusYrDBDk
So much resemblance with pirates of carribean— Lovely (@lovely9821) September 25, 2018
A child can see similarity between Aamir Khan's character in #ThugsOfHindostan and Jack Sparrow. Excitement gone kaboom. Another copy or as they say 'inspired'.— ⚡ (@ThePerfectMess_) September 24, 2018
Desi jack sparrow— Rakesh Lal (@rl_nathani) September 24, 2018
Desi Pirates of the Caribbean lag raha hai— Why not? (@yogesh_m_) September 24, 2018
गरीबो का कैप्टन जेक स्पेरो— kailash mali (@sindbad_jahazi) September 24, 2018
