Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan

In the first motion poster, Aamir is dressed in a green jacket with a hat and red-tinted sunglasses, riding a horse.

Updated:September 25, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan
(Image: Youtube/Yash Raj Films)
After unveiling the first look of Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh from one of the most-anticipated films of the year, Aamir Khan on Monday treated fans with the much-awaited poster of his character Firangi from Thugs of Hindostan.

In the first motion poster, Aamir is dressed in a green jacket with a hat and red-tinted sunglasses, riding a horse. He looks mischievous as he poses with a salute.

Revealing the first look of his character, Firangi, in the film, Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter; ‘Aur ee hain hum, Firangi Mallah, Hamse zyada nek-dil insaan dharti par nahi milega aapko. Sachchai to hamara doosra naam hai aur bharosa hamra kaam, Daadi Kasam.’




Katrina also shared Aamir’s poster on her Instagram, writing, “This Diwali, beware of this Thug @_aamirkhan as Firangi.”

As soon as Aamir's look surfaced on social media, people pointed out that his character resembles with Pirates of the Caribbean’s iconic character Jack Sparrow. Some fans have even gone to an extent of calling Aamir, "Gareebo ka Jack Sparrow" (Poor man's Jack Sparrow). Another social media user, too, expressed her disappointment, saying, "a child can see similarity between Aamir and Jack's characters."

We have compiled a few reactions, take a look:
























