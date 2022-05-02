Poor Music to Pathetic VFX, Reasons Chiranjeevi's Acharya Failed at Box Office

Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya was released in theatres on April 29 with a lot of expectations. However, despite boasting of the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the film has unexpectedly failed to impress.

The movie has had a comparatively dull opening and has been receiving mostly negative reviews from critics. Fans of both the stars have been unable to connect with the movie. And as fans come to terms with the film’s failure, many are discussing what contributed to Acharya’s lack of success.

The first aspect that is said to have not connected with the masses is Chiranjeevi’s portrayal as a Naxalite with communist views. His opinion and views on religion and God have been said to be contrasting with that of Naxal ideology. Many think director Koratala Siva has missed the mark in portraying a true Naxal leader. Another drawback of the film is said to be the mediocre VFX and graphics. The VFX has been specifically criticised and is said to be not meeting the benchmark.

Apart from it, the music of the film has mostly been unable to leave an impact and most of the tunes are not ones you are likely to keep humming once you walk out of the theatre. One big letdown for Chiranjeevi fans is that the movie lacks the usual masala of his films which is punch action, humour and romance.

The movie does not have a female lead opposite the Megastar. Moreover, the audience has had higher expectations from stars following the success of Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2 which were high on the perfect combination of action, humour and romance.

Acharya was co-produced by Matinee Entertainments under the banner of Ram Charan and Konidela Productions and also starred Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta among others.

