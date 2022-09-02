Poornam Urges to be 'Your Own Kind of Beautiful' in Latest Pictures

Actress Shamna Kasim, who is popularly known as Poornam is a household name in the Telugu film industry. The actress who stepped into the world of cinema with her debut film Manju Poloru Penkutty has made a special place in the hearts of many with her acting chops. She featured in many noteworthy movies like Akhanda, Power Play, Sundari, and Visithiran.

Recently, the actress, who holds a strong social media presence, dropped some impressive pictures on Instagram in a traditional outfit. “Be your own kind of beautiful…” Poorna captioned her post.

Poorna was a sight to behold as she struck several candid dance poses in front of the camera. Draped in a handwoven gold Kanjivaram silk saree having red piping, she looked regal, her hands positioned in the form of dance. The embroidered scarlet red blouse seemed to enhance her beauty.

The actress accessorized her royal traditional look with gold-plated beaded jewellery. The striking neckpiece matched with a shimmery waist chain, golden earrings, and a fusion of gold and red bangles suited well with Poorna’s attire.

Poorna redefined beauty in the next click as she mastered another dance step, flashing a smile. She kept her hair in a loose bun and decked up her hairdo with a piece of forehead jewellery. The Avunu actress wore a bright shade of red lipstick along with a classic Maharashtrian nose ring.

No sooner than the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans wasted no time in showering compliments on the actress’ comment section. While one user wrote, “Amazing”, another called her a sheer “beauty.”

On the film front, Poorna was last seen in the movie Visithiran opposite R K Suresh. The film also featured Sudha Chandran, Madhu Shalini, and Bagavati Perumal. Currently, Poorna has shifted her attention to the small screen. She plays the role of a judge in several reality shows.

