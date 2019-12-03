Pop Artist Khalid to Perform in India for the First Time
The Young Dumb and Broke hitmaker, Grammy nominee Khalid will be playing in India for the first time in April 12, 2020. He recently won the Favourite Male Artist at the American Music Awards.
International pop artist Khalid will be performing in India for the first time in April next year. The singer on Tuesday announced nine Asia dates as part of his Khalid Free Spirit World Tour with his first-ever India performance on the list.
BookMyShow and AEG Presents are bringing the singer to India. He will perform in Mumbai on April 12, 2020 and in Bengaluru two days later.
see you there, Asia 🌟✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UISCSnYB6z— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 3, 2019
Khalid's Asia Tour comes just after the release of his new single, Up All Night."Up All Night is a song that I wrote while on tour. It's really special to me and I'm so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly. I've been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I'm working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon," said the Grammy-nominated singer.
this is going to be my first time in India wowowow thank u guys!!!!— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 3, 2019
Besides India, Khalid Free Spirit World Tour will also travel to Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Seoul. The Young Dumb and Broke hitmaker recently won the Favourite Male Artist at the American Music Awards.
Not only Khalid but Pop singer Lauv, reggae fusion band Magic! and rock band U2 will also be performing in India.
