English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pop Star Justin Bieber 'Feels Something is Missing' From Life
Justin Bieber, 24, who was photographed visibly upset on multiple occasions last month, smiled while walking with his arm around Baldwin during a morning coffee run in Los Angeles last week.
File Photo of Justin Beiber (Reuters)
Loading...
Pop star Justin Bieber is "feeling something is missing" even though his life is filled with plenty to be grateful for, including his wife, Hailey Baldwin.
"Justin has his up and down days like everyone else," a source close to Bieber told people.com.
"What he struggles with mostly is that he knows he is beyond blessed, but he has days when he feels empty and confused."
"He feels something is missing from his life that can't be bought. It's a missing feeling of happiness, he is very much grateful for his amazing life and especially for Hailey. It's difficult for him that he can't just enjoy everything and feel happy. He has been in treatment for this before," the source added.
The pop singer, 24, who was photographed visibly upset on multiple occasions last month, smiled while walking with his arm around Baldwin during a morning coffee run in Los Angeles last week.
Bieber, who recently shaved his head, was dressed casually in a blue jacket and grey sweatpants. Baldwin, 21, also opted for a low-key look, wearing a pair of black leather pants, a black sweatshirt and a white jacket.
"Justin has his up and down days like everyone else," a source close to Bieber told people.com.
"What he struggles with mostly is that he knows he is beyond blessed, but he has days when he feels empty and confused."
"He feels something is missing from his life that can't be bought. It's a missing feeling of happiness, he is very much grateful for his amazing life and especially for Hailey. It's difficult for him that he can't just enjoy everything and feel happy. He has been in treatment for this before," the source added.
The pop singer, 24, who was photographed visibly upset on multiple occasions last month, smiled while walking with his arm around Baldwin during a morning coffee run in Los Angeles last week.
Bieber, who recently shaved his head, was dressed casually in a blue jacket and grey sweatpants. Baldwin, 21, also opted for a low-key look, wearing a pair of black leather pants, a black sweatshirt and a white jacket.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
- Beat The Pollution: Best Affordable Air Purifiers to Buy For Your Home
- Top Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a OnePlus 6T Over an Apple iPhone XR
- WhatsApp Reply Private Feature Now Available For Android Beta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...