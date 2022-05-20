Popular 'I Love Mumbai' Installation Gets A Makeover Thanks To Modern Love Mumbai

Bandra Reclamation’s iconic installation, I Love Mumbai, has got a ‘modern’ twist to it! Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love Mumbai is receiving love from viewers. The love has moved from the digital space to the streets of Mumbai. On Friday, fans spotted an installation of the word ‘Modern’ placed above the ‘love Mumbai’, giving the show the perfect nod!

While the site was heartwarming enough, the cameras spotted a few directors and actors, such as Hansal Mehta, Nupur Asthana, Shonali Bose, Bhupendra Jadawat, Meiyang Chang and Nikhil D’Souza posing with the installation as well.

Based on the famous New York Times column, the series is the first of the three localized adaptations of the hit international series and brings together 6 prolific filmmakers – Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nupur Asthana and Dhruv Sehgal. The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video last weekend.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik and Meiyang Chang starred in the different tales of the anthology. The series is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the house behind Four More Shots Please.

News18.com gave Modern Love Mumbai a 3.5-star rating. While most stories individually stood out, the overall series could have been wrapped together in a much better way. “The US version of Modern Love came across as an overall book with each story feeling like a chapter exploring a unique love story. However, Modern Love Mumbai doesn’t seem quite like it. Despite its flaws, you are bound to connect with at least one of the chapters in Modern Love Mumbai,” the review read.

Besides the Hindi versions, the streaming platform is planning on two other localised versions — one in Tamil and the other in Telugu.

Modern Love Mumbai is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

