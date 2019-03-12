English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Popular K-pop Band BTS Announces Its New Album Map of The Soul: Persona
After Love Yourself, popular K-pop band BTS is all set to be back with another album Map of The Soul: Persona.
After Love Yourself, popular K-pop band BTS is all set to be back with another album Map of The Soul: Persona.
Loading...
After Love Yourself, popular K-pop band BTS is all set to be back with another album Map of The Soul: Persona. BTS's parent company Big Hit Entertainment officially announced the news, that the new album will hit the shelves on April 12.
Map of the Soul: Persona comes after BTS's two hit releases in 2018, Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.
The news has created a buzz among the fans, and they have already declared Map of The Soul: Persona as the album of the year. While one of the fans wrote, " Congratulations to Map of the soul: Persona on winning album of the year at every award show ever," another said, "Okay this comeback needs to be no 1 @ bb hot top 10 ,OKAY."
The title of the album was previously teased during an introductory video ahead of the group's performance at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), held in Hong Kong. Fans pointed out the possibilities of BTS' planning the album's name for a while. Multiple fans took to Twitter to point out their 2018 MAMA performance and in the last scene of the "Epiphany" music video.
Map of the Soul: Persona will be released before the BTS' upcoming Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour throughout North and South Americas, Europe, and Asia.
The album is expected to start a new chapter for the group, after the band topped the Billboard 200 twice last year, first with Love Yourself: Tear and then again with August’s release Love Yourself: Answer.
Fans can pre-order for the new record from March 13.
[공지] #BTS MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA 예약구매 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) https://t.co/VRgRDcGKCM— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) March 12, 2019
Map of the Soul: Persona comes after BTS's two hit releases in 2018, Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.
The news has created a buzz among the fans, and they have already declared Map of The Soul: Persona as the album of the year. While one of the fans wrote, " Congratulations to Map of the soul: Persona on winning album of the year at every award show ever," another said, "Okay this comeback needs to be no 1 @ bb hot top 10 ,OKAY."
GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ALBUM COMING— dayana (@beO_Omgyus) March 12, 2019
Okay this comeback needs to be no 1 @ bb hot top 10 ,OKAY— GingerJimin/ BTS coming MAP OF THE SOUL (@JiminGinger) March 12, 2019
pic.twitter.com/yiWUeofF7j
Congratulations to Map of the soul: Persona on winning album of the year at every award show ever pic.twitter.com/9MDtQDyJoh— ᶠʳᵃᶰᶜᵉˢᶜᵃ♡ʲᵏ (@stxrryjeon) March 11, 2019
The title of the album was previously teased during an introductory video ahead of the group's performance at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), held in Hong Kong. Fans pointed out the possibilities of BTS' planning the album's name for a while. Multiple fans took to Twitter to point out their 2018 MAMA performance and in the last scene of the "Epiphany" music video.
You telling me they’ve been planning 2019 comeback during DNA era ?!?! Mah brain hurts #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL #PERSONA #BTSMap_Of_The_Soul #BTSISCOMING @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/8eNzimFw3o— gracie (dailyhoping) (@dailyhoping) March 11, 2019
Album name: Map of the Soul: Persona— ᴄᴀᴛᴀ (@pipertaetae) March 11, 2019
VCR LOVE YOURSELF MAMA in Hong Kong 2018: "I'll show you the map of the soul"
Epiphany MV last scene: "the milestone: the map of the soul"
SHUT. THE. FUCK. UP. pic.twitter.com/AksLcfCxLR
Map of the Soul: Persona will be released before the BTS' upcoming Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour throughout North and South Americas, Europe, and Asia.
The album is expected to start a new chapter for the group, after the band topped the Billboard 200 twice last year, first with Love Yourself: Tear and then again with August’s release Love Yourself: Answer.
Fans can pre-order for the new record from March 13.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compared to Dhoni
- Five Years On, Malaysian Airlines MH370 Still Remains a Mystery - Here's What We Know So Far
- Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small But It Doesn't Bother Me
- Popular K-pop Band BTS Announces Its New Album Map of The Soul: Persona
- Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results