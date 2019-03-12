Popular K-pop Band BTS Announces Its New Album Map of The Soul: Persona

GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ALBUM COMING — dayana (@beO_Omgyus) March 12, 2019

After Love Yourself, popular K-pop band BTS is all set to be back with another album Map of The Soul: Persona. BTS's parent company Big Hit Entertainment officially announced the news, that the new album will hit the shelves on April 12.Map of the Soul: Persona comes after BTS's two hit releases in 2018, Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.The news has created a buzz among the fans, and they have already declared Map of The Soul: Persona as the album of the year. While one of the fans wrote, " Congratulations to Map of the soul: Persona on winning album of the year at every award show ever," another said, "Okay this comeback needs to be no 1 @ bb hot top 10 ,OKAY."The title of the album was previously teased during an introductory video ahead of the group's performance at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), held in Hong Kong. Fans pointed out the possibilities of BTS' planning the album's name for a while. Multiple fans took to Twitter to point out their 2018 MAMA performance and in the last scene of the "Epiphany" music video.Map of the Soul: Persona will be released before the BTS' upcoming Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour throughout North and South Americas, Europe, and Asia.The album is expected to start a new chapter for the group, after the band topped the Billboard 200 twice last year, first with Love Yourself: Tear and then again with August’s release Love Yourself: Answer.Fans can pre-order for the new record from March 13.