Popular Kannada Actress Sapthami Gowda Shares Adorable Pics With Her Son

Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda has established a strong foothold in the Kannada industry with sheer dedication and hard work. Her latest film Kantara was a huge hit and she received appreciation for her exceptional acting skills. The actress recently shared pictures with her son Ranvit Shetty.

While sharing her post on Instagram, the actress captioned, “Pic 1: Chinni with hoova (With a sunflower emoji), Pic 2: Chinni on Chinni (With a heart emoji), Pic 3: Chinni giving hoova to chinni (With a sunflower emoji), Pic 4: Fun day out for 2 chinni’s (With a balloon emoji). Just a chikku chinni story! No dristhi for the chikku chinni, please”.

In the photos, the actress can be seen posing with her son Ranvit Shetty. She carried Ranvit on her back while clicking the pictures with him. The photos show both of them smiling and striking a pose for the camera. Sapthami Gowda wore a white hoodie, which she teamed up with a matching white cap. On the other hand, her son can be seen donning a red T-shirt and blue shorts.

The first picture shows the actress Sapthami Gowda by herself in the frame. While in the other pictures, the mother-son duo can be seen having fun at the lush green surroundings. Netizens have showered the picture with their love in the comment section. One user wrote, “Loved your chikku chinni story with pics ( With a pink heart emoji). Another user commented, “He looks like junior Mark Zuckerberg”. One user also wrote, “Love the photos and also your captions are so cute (With a heart eye and heart emoji)”.

The pictures have received nearly 1,49,000 views and are receiving huge shoutouts from fans.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapthami Gowda (@sapthami_gowda)

On the work front, the actress is still garnering applause and acclaim for her remarkable performance in Rishab Shetty’s directorial film Kantara. The actress is also known for films including Popcorn Monkey Tiger, and Kaali. Now, it has been recently reported that Sapthami Gowda will be next seen in Dhananjaya and Ramya’s much-anticipated film Uttarakaanda.

