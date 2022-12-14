Popular Kannada Show Kannadathi To Come To An End In 2023? Details Inside

Popular Kannada show Kannadathi premiered on January 27, 2020, and basked in immense love from the audience. The show revolved around the life of Harsha Kumar (Kiran Raj), a businessman who doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage. This becomes the biggest cause of worry for his mother Rathnamala (Chitkala Biradar), who is determined to make her son give up his wayward lifestyle.

The storyline, although a routine one, successfully struck a chord with the masses, and Kannadathi became one of the most loved shows across Karnataka. However, there is some disappointing news for ardent fans of this daily soap. Rumours are rife that the show’s almost three-year-long run will come to an end between January and March of 2023.

According to reports, the last episode of this Kannadathi will witness the death of Mangalamma (R.T. Rama). Those who regularly watch the show will know about Mangalamma’s contribution to the way things have shaped up in Kannadathi’s storyline. However, neither Kannadathi’s team nor Colors Kannada has officially confirmed these reports as of yet.

Currently, there is an intriguing track going on in Kannadathi. The current track shows how Rathnamala makes her daughter-in-law Bhuvaneshwari (Ranjani Raghavan) heir to her cafe business. Harsha is shown to be extremely devastated by this decision. He had not imagined that his mother would make such a decision without consulting him. What further infuriated him is a clause in his mother’s will, which stated that Bhuvaneshwari cannot transfer the property to anyone for 5 years. Now, viewers are interested to know how this decision will affect the relationship between Harsha and Bhuvaneshwari.

Kannadathi airs from Monday to Friday on Colors Kannada at 7:30 PM.

