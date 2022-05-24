Popular Marathi comedian Samir Choughule recalls when he froze on stage

Samir Choughule is a popular actor in the Marathi entertainment industry, known for his comic roles. Samir has gained immense popularity with the comedy reality show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, which airs on Sony Marathi channel.

Recently, Samir worked in an ad film with Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao. Samir was quite happy to have worked with one of his favourite actors and he shared a behind the scenes video on Instagram. “Now this is my new commercial (TVC) – with my favourite Mr Rajkumar Rao,” wrote Samir sharing the video.

It could be surprising for many of Samir’s fans that the actor, who has been in the industry for the last 28 years, went blank on stage while performing in his play. In an earlier interview with actress Sulekha Talwalkar on her YouTube channel, Samir revealed that in his first play he was so nervous on the stage that he forgot all his lines and froze. Everyone was looking at him and laughing. Samir said that he was under tremendous pressure but when his co-actor delivered the dialogue he followed up. Then he was able to remember his lines.

The popular comedian started his career in the Marathi industry with small roles and today he has made a name for himself.

Samir hails from Chiplun in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and he completed his education in Mumbai. After participating in a few plays in school as well as college he developed interest in acting. Later, he left his job in a private company to completely focus on his acting career.

He got his big break when he acted in a play directed by Santosh Pawar, which helped him start a career as a professional artist. He has also written around two hundred episodes of Marathi television series Aggabai Sasubai. The show directed by Ajay Mayekar aired on Zee Marathi.

