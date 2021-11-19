Popular Marathi Show Ghadge and Sun to Have Gujarati Remake Soon

Popular Marathi show Ghadge and Sun, which has been aired on Colors Marathis in 2019, will soon be remade in Gujarati as well, reports say. The producers have decided on the Gujarati remake and will start working on the same soon. The characters that featured in the show were loved by the Marathi masses, and now a Gujarati version of the same show is on the cards.

As per the reports, an Instagram page, Marathiserials_official, has shared the information about the remake of this Marathi show, adding that the Gujarati version will be titled ‘Moti Ma Ni Nani Vahu’. Actor Rohini Hattangadi will be seen playing a pivotal role in the remake of Ghadge and Sun which captivated the audience over the past two years. The show, with excellent story and characters, last aired in December 2019.

Mai, Anna, Akka, Akshay, Amrita and Kiara from Ghadge Sadan were the main characters in the Marathi version. Lead actors Akshay and Amrita’s chemistry was much loved and a matter of discussion among the show lovers. The roles of Mai. Kiara and Vasudha were also appreciated by the audience. Even though the show is being remade, the story and the actors in the original Marathi show will always remain in the hearts of the audience.

As per the reports, recently a Hindi remake of the Marathi show was also aired on Star Pravah. Apart from this, some of the Hindi television shows were also remade in Marathi. The Marathi remake of the Hindi serial Diya Aur Bati was aired as Fulala Sungadh Maticha on Star Pravah. Marathi shows are getting immensely popular these days and their viewership continues to rise.

