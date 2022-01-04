Popular Marathi YouTuber Madhura Bachal to appear in Kitchen Kalakar

Marathi food show, Kitchen Kalakar has recently begun on Zee Marathi and it is getting a good response from the audience. Many big actors and people from other fields have participated in the show till now. Jayanti Kathale is seen as the Raj chef in the show since the beginning. As per reports now a new Raj chef is going to enter the show. Popular Marathi YouTuber Madhura Bachal will reportedly be taking up this role.

Some pictures claiming the same are making rounds on social media and have created a buzz. Going by the pictures and reports it is clear that Madhura will soon be seen in Kitchen Kalakar. The show telecasts on Zee Marathi at 9:30pm on weekdays. The channel keeps sharing the promos of the show on its official Instagram handle.

Talking about Madhura, she is originally from Pune. She has made a name for herself across Maharashtra through her YouTube channel.

She started her YouTube channel dedicated to Maharashtrian cuisine in 2009. Over the years Madhura has got a good number of subscribers for her channel Madhura’s recipe.

Kitchen Kalakar is the show on which various celebrities come and join professional chefs to prepare some mouthwatering dishes.

If this news about Madhura becoming a part of Kitchen Kalakar turns out to be true it is going to be a treat for not just Madhura’s fans but also for the fans of Kitchen Kalakar.

