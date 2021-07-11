Popular Mimicry Artist-actor Madhav Moghe Dies at 68

Actor and mimicry artist Madhav Moghe, best known for featuring in films like Salman Khan-Govinda starrer “Partner" and Meenakshi Seshadri’s “Damini", passed away on Sunday after battling lung cancer. He was 68. The actor, who was not keeping well since past one month, was admitted to Bombay Hospital last week where he was diagnosed with lung cancer, his daughter Prachi Moghe said Moghe was brought back home on Saturday. “He passed away today early morning at his residence. He wasn’t keeping well for the last one month. His health kept deteriorating so he was admitted to Bombay hospital. Last week, he was diagnosed with last stage lung cancer," Prachi told PTI. Moghe was known for his mimicry, especially that of late star Sanjeev Kapoor. His spoof of Kapoor’s iconic character Thakur from “Sholay" was widely popular.

He was a regular on the Sachin Pilgaonkar-hosted 1990s show “Ek Do Teen", which featured parodies of Bollywood films “Saudagar", “Chupke Chupke" and “Gupt" among others. The actor’s earliest film appearances were in Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Damini" (1993) and “Ghatak" (1996). He also featured in the 2005 comedy-romance “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here