Popular South Actor Uma Maheswari Dies at 40

Popular South actor Uma Mahesari, best remembered for her role Vijaylakshmi akka Viji in the famous Tamil television serial, Metti Oli, died on Sunday. She was 40-years-old. The actor is survived by her husband Murugan, who is a veterinarian.

Uma Maheshwari had played the role of the protagonist Gopi’s wife in Metti Oli. The Tamil television serial was aired between 2002 and 2005 on Sun TV. Some media reports suggest that the serial had run for over 800 episodes. The serial’s title track Ammi Ammi Ammi Mithithu was very popular and the show was retelecasted during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown due to its popularity.

Produced by Thirumurugan, the show also starred Chetan, Raj Kanth, Delhi Kumar, Revathi Priya, Kaveri, Vanaja, J Venkateshan.

According to reports, Uma Maheshwari was battling a prolonged disease for the last few months.

According to some media reports, Maheswari on Sunday collapsed after vomiting. She was rushed to the hospital for medical attention by her relatives but she was declared dead by the doctors.

The news of Uma Maheswari’s death was shared by her Metti Oli co-actor Gayathri Shastry on social media. Gayathri Shahtry sharing the news on Instagram wrote, “With a very heavy heart I wish to inform you that Uma Maheswari has left us to grieve and moved forward to her heavenly abode. I pray she finds her peace there. Miss u my dear… Om Shanti."

Uma Maheswari had also starred in popular serials like Oru Kadhaiyin Kadhai and Manjal Magimai.

Maheshwari had also acted in several movies. She was appreciated for her performance in the Malayalam movie Vetri Kodi Kattu (2000), Ee Bhargavi Nilayam, Unnai Ninaithu'(2002), and Alli Arjuna (2002). Reports suggest that she stayed away from acting after her marriage.

Soon after the news of her demise was shared by her Metti Oli co-actor, condolence messages on social media started pouring in.

