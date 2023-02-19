Mayilsamy No More: Tamil Comedian Dies at 57, His Last Video From Dubbing Studio Goes Viral

Tamil actor Mayilsamy, best known for his comic roles in Tamil films, has passed away. The actor died on Sunday morning, February 19, at the age of 57. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and confirmed the news of Mayilsamy’s death. He shared the actor complained of discomfort. His family rushed him to the hospital in Chennai’s Porur area. He breathed his last there.

“He felt discomfort.. As his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital, he passed away on the way itself. Later, Doctors confirmed.. He was busy with several movies.. He was first one TV Channels call, when legends pass away.. RIP!" the trade expert confirmed.

Following his death, his last video from a dubbing studio is now going viral. In the video, Mayilsamy was seen dubbing for his role in the upcoming film Glassmate. Watch the video below:

The news of Mayilsamy’s death has left the Tamil film industry in shock. Several fans and stars took to Twitter and remembered him. Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil, “My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy."

“Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relative, friends and colleagues of the film industry," Sarath Kumar tweeted.

Venkat Prabhu tweeted, “Really shocking!!! I have been his fan from when he and Lakshman saar (Lakshman Shruti) did an audio comedy variety show named #SiripoSiripu A bundle of talent gone too soon anna. #RIPmayilsamy deepest condolences to family and friends."

Mayilsamy was among the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema. Having started his journey with veteran filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj’s Dhavani Kanavugal, his popular work included Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei.

