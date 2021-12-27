Popular Tamil Playback Singer, Actor Manikka Vinayagam Dies At 78.

Popular Tamil playback singer and actor Manikka Vinayagam passed away in Chennai due to illness on Sunday night. He was 78. Vinayagam, who belonged to a family of singers and musician, was the youngest son of Natyacharya Padmashri Vazhuvoor B Ramaiah Pillai. In his career, Vinayagam sang over 800 songs for films in all four South Indian languages. He also essayed important roles in several Tamil movies and TV serials. With his acting and singing he has left a rich legacy for the South Indian film industry.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the demise of the veteran singer. Stalin would pay his last respects to Vinayagam at his residence in Chennai’s Adyar on December 27.

In a Facebook post, CM Stalin said that like his father and brother, Vinayagam was the one who showered unconditional love on him, whenever he met the singer.

Playback singer KS Chithra has also condoled the demise of Vinayagam.

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the noted Singer, Music Director and Actor Manikka Vinayagam sir. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏#ManikkaVinayagam #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/I9q8Kkvuln— K S Chithra (@KSChithra) December 27, 2021

Singer CS Jayaraman was Vinayagam’s uncle and his music guru. Vinayagam made his debut as a playback singer with the song Kannukkulla Keluthi in Vikram starrer 2001 Tamil film Dhill. The song was composed by Vidyasagar. Later, he gave voice for Vidai Kodu Engal Naade from 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal and Koduva Meesai in 2003 film Dhool. He also sang songs in Madhavan’s Run, Shankar’s Dada MBBS, Karthi’s Paruthiveeran and Suriya’s Singam. Apart from singing for films, he sang folk and devotional songs.

As far as acting is concerned, he essayed the role of Dhanush’s father in the movie Thiruda Thirudi (2003). He also appeared in prominent roles in films Gambeeram, Perazhagan Arivumani, and several other movies.

