Popular Tamil Show Velaikkaran To Go Off-Air? Fans Upset Over Reports

Vijay TV has been producing and airing some of the most popular TV shows that are topping the TRP charts and keeping the viewers hooked through their exciting and riveting tracks. But when a show goes off-air, it also leaves a lot of fans heartbroken. Rumour has it that the makers of Velaikkaran might pull the plug on the show soon.

Over the years, Star Vijay TV has aired a variety of shows, including a comedy, Big Boss Tamil, and a whole host of dramas. The shows currently running on the channel include Cooku with Comali, Bharathi Kannamma, Raja Rani, Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, Velaikkaran, Pandian Stores and Baakiyalakshmi.

Hit show Velaikkaran, which airs on the channel from 2 pm to 2.30 pm, started on December 7, 2020. Actor Sabari Nathan is playing the role of Velan in this serial.

The show received a lot of criticism following the allegations that it was a copy of the film Muthu, which starred Rajinikanth. However, the cast of the show did not let any accusation dampen their spirits and carried on successfully, entertaining viewers and gaining high TRPs.

Apart from Sabarinathan, the show stars Gomathi Priya, K Natraj, Priya Balakumaran, Sathya SK, and many others. The show revolves around the main character Velan, who is a servant in a big family. He has a respectful relationship with all the members of the family, especially the matriarch Vishalakshi.

This show boasts of a great fan base. However, recent reports indicate that the show might go off-air. Not just the show but even its male lead is extremely popular among the masses, and hence these reports about Velaikkaran going off-air have upset the fans greatly.

But since the makers have made no official announcement, the fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.