Popular Television Show Shaktimaan to Be Made for Cinemas, to Be a Trilogy

Shaktimaan, a show that formed an integral part of every 90’s kids’ childhood, will be made into a full-length feature film and will be a trilogy as per the latest announcement. The show had made Mukesh Khanna a household name who essayed the titular character. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his social media handle. He wrote, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: SONY PICTURES TO BRING THE ICONIC ‘SHAKTIMAAN’ TO THE BIG SCREEN…⭐ This time, #Shaktimaan will be made for *cinemas*.⭐ Will be a trilogy.⭐ One of #India’s major superstars will enact the title role.⭐ A top name will direct. #SonyPictures Intl Prod acquires *film adaptation rights* of the hugely popular superhero show #Shaktimaan… #Sony will partner with Brewing Thoughts P Ltd [ex-film journalist #PrashantSingh and #Madhurya Vinay] in association with actor-producer #MukeshKhanna’s Bheeshm Intl. (sic)."

Take a look at the announcement:

Although no details have been revealed yet, the announcement hints that it will be helmed by prominent names and have permitted people in the lead.

It was reported in 2020 that Mukesh Khanna is in talks to turn the popular show into a three-film franchise. The reports back then suggested that the first film of the trilogy is likely to go on floors in the second half of 2021.

Shaktimaan used to air on television from 13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005. Khanna used to play the role of Shatimaan and his alter ego Gangadhar, a photographer for a newspaper agency. The show revolved around Gangadhar, who had superhuman abilities, and his fight against evil.

It also starred Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, Tom Alter and others.

