Popular Telugu Actor-YouTuber Gayathri Dies in Car Accident in Hyderabad

Popular Telugu actor and YouTuber Gayathri, also known as Dolly D Cruze, died in a car accident in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli. The fatal accident took place when Gayathri was returning home late at night on Friday, March 18, with her friend Rathod, who was driving the car, after attending Holi celebrations.

According to reports, Gayathri’s friend Rathod lost control of his vehicle, which then rammed the divider on the road and overturned. While Gayathri was declared dead at the site of the accident, Rathod was rushed to the hospital by the locals, but he too succumbed to injuries shortly.

Another person, a 38-year-old woman, supposedly a pedestrian, was also found dead at the accident site after being trapped underneath the vehicle. According to media reports, Rathod was drunk driving.

Gayathri’s tragic death has left many in the Telugu film industry and her fans on social media heartbroken. Her fans and family members can’t come to terms with her sudden and shocking death. Gayathri’s followers and acquaintances have shared heartfelt condolence messages on social media as soon as this tragic news broke out.

Gayathri’s co-actor Surekha Vani, who played her on-screen mother on the show wrote on Instagram, “How could u leave this mom..! Had the best times together..! Still, I can’t believe this..! Can u please Come back soon I will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go it is too early to leave us..! I don’t wanna miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze"

Fans have expressed their sorrow in the comments section of Surekha’s post. “Missing you dolly forever," wrote one fan. While another wrote, " We can’t digest this news."

Gayathri, whose real name was Dolly D Cruze, was just 26 years old. Jalsa Rayudu is the name of her YouTube channel. She was recently seen in Madam Sir Madam Anthe, a Telugu web series.

