Popular TV Couple Abi Navya And Deepak Kumar Blessed With A Baby Boy

Popular television couple Abi Navya and Deepak Kumar recently announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy on social media. On Wednesday, November 23, the man and wife were blessed with a baby boy. Soon after their son’s birth, Deepak shared pictures with his newborn, as well as his wife, from the hospital, to break the good news to fans on Instagram.

Along with sharing the photos, he wrote, “V realised a priceless present as a result of God’s favour showered upon us. A young child. When he was put in my arms by the nurse, I feel alive and excited. It’s a boy! 23-11-2022. Need all ur blessings and prayers.”

Soon after the news of their baby’s arrival made headlines, congratulatory wishes from their peers from the industry, as well as fans, started pouring in on social media. Actress Chaitra Reddy gushed, “Awwwwww. I woke up to this. Congratulations both of you. Welcome to the world, my little boy.” “Omg Soo happy for you both. Good to see you both as parents for a little one,” wrote actor Akshay Kamal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak kumar (@d_chinky)

Abi Navya tied the knot with Deepak Kumar in 2021. Earlier this year, the couple announced their pregnancy and left fans in a frenzy. Ahead of their baby boy’s birth, Navya had posted a string of pictures from a photoshoot, flaunting her baby bump. In the photos, the actress rocked a full-length, off-shoulder purple gown. She paired the gown with silver hoops. For her makeup, Navya opted for purple eye makeup, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled brows, black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and pink lipstick. A high ponytail completed her glamorous look.

Along with posting the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “Maternity shoot with VR Makeover Studio beautiful makeup done by our cutie pie Reysa Rey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by abi navya (@abinavya)

On the work front, Abi Navya is presently playing the role of Anandi in the Sun TV serial Kayal. On the other hand, Deepak has garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of Arjun in Eeramana Rojave 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here