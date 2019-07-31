Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli’s Popular TV Show Sanjivani is Back, Watch its Teaser Here

Makers of popular medical drama Sanjivani recently treated their fans with the first promo of the television show’s upcoming reboot.

In the 1.21-minute long musical promo, Mohnish Bahl—who featured in the original—introduces the show’s cast. It also shows Namit Khanna in Robin Hood avatar, accepting money from the rich and giving it away to the poor, much to the disapproval of Surbhi Chandna, establishing the hate-love relationship between the show’s lead pair.

Ever since Sanjivani’s teaser was revealed, fans have been wanting to know more.

Surbhi, who was previously seen as Anika in Ishqbaaz, will play a Punjabi girl named Ishani, who gets into Sanjivani hospital with an aim to prove her parents' innocence. Meanwhile, Namit will play Dr Sid, a surgeon.

Starring original cast members Mohnish and Gurdeep Kohli along with Surbhi, Namit, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh, the show will go on air from August 12 on Star Plus at 7:30 pm. It will replace Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

