Popular TV Show Wagle Ki Duniya to Return with Sumeet Raghavan in the Lead

One of India's most loved show Wagle Ki Duniya is getting a new look. Reigniting nostalgia, Sony SAB will soon launch Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey. The show takes the classic and mass favourite Mr Wagle and introduces a new era of Wagle Ki Duniya featuring Sumeet Raghavan in the lead.

Wagle Ki Duniya is a celebration of the aspirations of today's middle class. The story takes a leap forward and is set in today's time with the new generation of Wagle and family. The series will portray the strong value system and humble upbringing of the middle-class of today, their daily life and issues.

Here's a teaser of the new version:

JD Majethia, Producer, Hats Off Productions, said, "Wagle Ki Duniya is an iconic show and it feels great to work with Sony SAB again. Me and Aatish are eager to bring this classic show back on Indian television in a fresh look and newer relatable stories. We found the perfect Mr Wagle in Sumeet Raghavan and have him on board to play the titular role. We are confident that this show will reap similar recognition and success as we enjoyed for our other collaborations in the past."

Sumeet Raghavan said, "To be able to reprise a beloved character is a huge task, but one that I am extremely eager to take on. I have watched and loved the show when it aired originally and now to play the titular character is overwhelming. I hope I am able to capture the little nuances that made Mr Wagle the endearing character that he is and bring joy to the audience through this performance."