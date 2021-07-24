Pornography Case: Fans Support Shilpa Shetty by Sending Bouquets

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is going through tough times since her entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra has been arrested for allegedly making porn films and distributing them through mobile applications. Following his arrest earlier this week, police sought his custody from a district court which was granted till July 24. Later, the police appealed to the court to increase the custody, claiming non-co-operation from Raj’s side. The custody was then extended till July 27.

A team from the Mumbai Police also questioned Shilpa for about six hours on Friday and recorded her statement regarding the alleged pornographic case. The team also conducted an extensive search of her Juhu bungalow to find any other clues in the case.

In these difficult times her fans have come forward to show their support.

Many fans of the actress have sent flower bouquets to her house. Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which a fan could be seen standing outside her house, carrying a beautiful bouquet of white carnations and lilies and a note for her. He is surrounded by many photographers as he tries to deliver this bouquet to Shilpa through the guard. Further in the clip, policemen are seen keeping a vigil on the visitors.

This recording was first shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page on Friday.

Soon after the footage went viral, many netizens praised the fan’s gesture to support the star during these times, but a few others found it funny. It has garnered more than 4.3 lakh views on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, Raj has been in jail for the past six days. During interrogation, he denied all the allegations against him and has claimed that he was wrongfully arrested. Now, his lawyer has filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court regarding the same.

