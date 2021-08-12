Pornography Case: Gandii Baat Actress Gehana Vasisth's Anticipatory Bail Rejected by Mumbai Court

Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth, who was arrested earlier this year in pornography case, had applied for a pre-arrest anticipatory bail. Now, a sessions court in Mumbai has rejected the plea. Moreover, the FIR has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Gehana was taken into custody by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch in February in connection with pornographic racket case.

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat. Apart from this, she has also featured in Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

The actress has shot 87 pornography videos, which she uploaded on her website. These available for viewers at a subscription fee of Rs 2000, as per a report in timesofindia.com. Several others allegedly involved in the act were arrested after the property cell of the Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were also arrested last month in a case of creating and publishing porn through various apps. They are currently in judicial custody. The court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of model Sherlyn Chopra, another accused in the case.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here