Pornography Case: Gehana Vasisth's Anticipatory Bail Denied, Actress to Approach Supreme Court

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who is allegedly part of a racket producing and publishing porn films, has been denied anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. Her lawyer has said they will move to Supreme Court now in the matter. Gehana was arrested by Property Cell of Crime Branch Mumbai for her alleged role in shooting, uploading porn videos on a website.

Gehana has been named in an FIR for forcing the complainant to act in a pornography video. It is said that the ‘bold’ scenes that were promised to be edited out before being published on OTT platforms were not. Gehana was the director of the video that was shot of the complainant.

Gehana’s lawyer has argued, “The web series was shot in a room with 10-20 people. The complainant herself promoted the series. Police are hand in gloves; they want to pressure you to give names of some big fish and then you will be released."

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat. Apart from this, she has also featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

